Phoebe Green embraces contentment with her new single, ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’

Phoebe Green has released a new single, ‘I Think That I’m Getting Boring’.

It follows on from ‘I Could Love You’ as an early teaser from her upcoming new EP ‘Ask Me Now’, set for release on 24th May accompanied by a headline show at The Grace in London on 6th June.

Speaking about the new track, the first song she worked on with Steph Marziano, Phoebe explains: “I wanted to write about the calmness that comes with being in love and letting go of the fear of being ‘boring’. There is so much joy in consistency and contentment that seemed so daunting to me because I’d never let myself have it before. It feels like a very anthemic coming-of-age type of song which is funny considering I’m in my mid twenties, but it’s reassuring that I’m still growing in so many ways.”

Check out the new single below; Phoebe’s debut album ‘Lucky Me’ was released in 2022.