Phoenix, Sleater-Kinney and more have joined the Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service day of All Points East

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service have confirmed support acts for their upcoming London show.
The date is part of a wider tour that will see them both performing albums in full – The Postal Service’s ‘Give Up’ and Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘Transatlanticism’ – with the London stop taking place on 25th August for All Points East.
The list of Special Guests reads:
The Decemberists
Phoenix
Gossip
Sleater-Kinney
Yo La Tengo
Teenage Fanclub
Wednesday
Soft Launch
Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard says: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”
The full Death Cab/Postal Service tour details are:
APRIL
23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center
MAY
2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA
12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena
14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
AUGUST
25 London, UK – All Points East
Death Cab recently released new single ‘An Arrow in the Wall’, which arrived alongside a b-side remix from CHVRCHES. Check out the two tracks below.