Picture Parlour have released their debut EP, ‘Face In The Picture’

Picture Parlour are have released their new EP.

The London-based foursome only announced ‘Face In The Picture’ last week, teased by the title-track, and it’ll be accompanied by an intimate release party at London’s Third Man Records on 18th June.

Of the release – which follows their early singles ‘Norwegian Wood’ and ‘Judgement Day’ – singer and guitarist Katherine Parlour says: “We needed to share the songs on this EP to honour those very first tunes we made together way back when. It didn’t feel right to leave them out of the Picture Parlour history books. The EP is a capsule of who we were when we met and what jamming together in those early days ignited.

“Our dream for this EP was to make a body of work that spanned across and screamed power, emotion, grit and intensity to preface what’s to come in our musical world. We hope that all 4 tracks ignite the full spectrum of emotion in our listeners, just as they did for us when creating and even still now when we play them together.”

Check out the new EP below, and catch the band live at Ally Pally supporting Bombay Bicycle Club on 12th July.