Picture Parlour have shared their latest “dramatic statement”, ‘Judgement Day’

Picture Parlour have dropped their latest single, ‘Judgement Day’.

Yet another standout, the band’s second track follows their fuss-making debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’, which garnered “significant attention” when it was released in July.

Co-produced by Catherine Marks, known for her work on the recent #1 album by boygenius, the band’s Katherine Parlour explains: “‘Judgement Day’ is a love letter. It’s being knocked off your feet by someone you never expected to meet and surrendering to that all consuming feeling. It’s a dramatic statement that at the end of time, on judgement day, you want to stand hand in hand with your lover.”

Accompanying the single is a video directed by Em Cole. You can check that out below.

