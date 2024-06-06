Picture Parlour announced a new EP for next week, ‘Face In The Picture’

Picture Parlour are back with news of a new EP.

The London-based foursome will release ‘Face In The Picture’ next week, on 14th June, teased by the title-track and accompanied by an intimate release party at London’s Third Man Records on 18th June.

Of the release – which will follow their early singles ‘Norwegian Wood’ and ‘Judgement Day’ – singer and guitarist Katherine Parlour says: “The face in the picture represents the haunting of the past. The song confronts turbulent relationships with the things we have seen or experienced. Our track is a portal to remind the listener that the faces, feelings, and wounds which fade as time progresses never truly leave us.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at Ally Pally supporting Bombay Bicycle Club on 12th July.

The EP’s full tracklisting reads: