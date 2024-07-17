piglet and Tiberius b team up for new single ‘certainty’

Irish songwriter and producer piglet (Charlie Loane) has teamed up with Tiberius b (Frank Belcourt) for a new collaborative single, ‘certainty’, released through Blue Flowers.

The track follows piglet’s collaboration ‘panic’ with Jemima Coulter and is the second release from piglet since his 2022 EP ‘seven songs’, which explored themes of trans healthcare and queer identity.

Reflecting on the collaboration, piglet said: “I’ve been a big fan of Frank’s music for a long time, so it’s been a real privilege to work together on this tune. Frank and I have been saying for ages that we should write a song together, so it’s lovely that this has come to be! We passed stems back and forth online gradually over a few months, and ‘Certainty’ is a mixture of all our favourite bits we came up with throughout that process and an afternoon together writing and recording in my bedroom.”

Tiberius b added: “I’ve loved piglet for ages and was honoured that he wanted to work on something together. I think both of us tend to make quite vulnerable music on our own and it was cathartic to step out of my comfort zone to do that with someone else as a witness and responder. It’s interesting as an artist who also produces to get a window into how someone else puts something together from their gear, workflow to recording ethos. Excited to one day play it live together.”

The music video for ‘certainty’ features a one-take shot of the artists cycling through London, a concept that piglet explained has a special significance: “When we first met, we realized that just prior to us hanging out for the first time, we had each made really similar music videos for singles that had been released within a month of each other, where we were both performing our songs while cycling around following a camera. So when it came to making a video together, we thought it would be cute to refer to those old videos by making a similar one as a collaboration. I remember someone saying to me that trans people especially love bikes—maybe that’s true. Trans people tend to have exceptional taste in all things, so this would make sense to me.”