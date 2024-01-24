Pillow Queens have announced a new album that explores love, loss and grief, ‘Name Your Sorrow’

Pillow Queens have announced a new album, ‘Name Your Sorrow’.

Set for release on 19th April via Royal Mountain Records, they’ve also shared new single ‘Gone’. They’ll be touring the release this spring, too.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Cathy McGuinness says of the full-length: “It is about stages of love, loss and grief and how they can all exist alongside one another–intertwined, messy, beautiful–how both love and loss can coexist.”

Of ‘Gone’, the band add: “‘Gone’ is a song that looks into the vapid nature of brief romantic encounters and the hyperbole that can become so monotonous, it makes you jaded.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JUNE

05 Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

06 The Fleece, Bristol, UK

07 Brixton Electric, London, UK

08 YES (Pink Room), Manchester, UK

10 Cluny, Newcastle, UK

11 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

JULY

13 Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, IR