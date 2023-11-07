Pillow Queens have dropped a new heartbreak tune to coincide with their November live dates – check out ‘Suffer’

Pillow Queens have dropped a new single to coincide with their tour, ‘Suffer’.

The band hit the road yesterday for Pitchfork Festival, Paris, and will arrive in the UK for a sold-out night at The 100 Club, London on 13th November.

The track was inspired by heartbreak, and recorded in their home city. “We wrote it in the depths of winter at our rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song,” they explain.

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

08 La Fosse, Laval, FR

09 Haldern Pop Bar, Rees, Haldern, DE

10 Rolling Stone Beach, Weißenhaus, Schleswig-Holstein, DE

13 The 100 Club, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

14 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK

15 The Crescent, York, UK

17 Future Yard, Birkenhead, UK