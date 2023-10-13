PinkPantheress has announced her debut album, dropped new single and video ‘Capable of love’, and confirmed an Ally Pally show

"The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace," she says.
Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

PinkPantheress has announced her debut album, ‘Heaven knows’.

The record is set for release on 10th November via Warner Records UK/300 Entertainment, preceded by new single ‘Capable of love’.

Speaking about the record, PinkPantheress says: “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there.”

Of the single, she adds: “I am more than amazed and thrilled I can release probably the most anticipated fan-favourite of all my tracks. This song is moving into a genre I’ve always wanted to try and I’m happy to start here.”

Check it out below, and catch PinkPantheress live at the following:

FEBRUARY
20 – Dublin @ 3Olympia
22 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz
23 – London @ Alexandra Palace
27 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso
28 – Paris @ Élysée Montmartre

MARCH
1 – Berlin @ Huxleys

