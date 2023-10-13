PinkPantheress has announced her debut album, dropped new single and video ‘Capable of love’, and confirmed an Ally Pally show

PinkPantheress has announced her debut album, ‘Heaven knows’.

The record is set for release on 10th November via Warner Records UK/300 Entertainment, preceded by new single ‘Capable of love’.

Speaking about the record, PinkPantheress says: “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there.”

Of the single, she adds: “I am more than amazed and thrilled I can release probably the most anticipated fan-favourite of all my tracks. This song is moving into a genre I’ve always wanted to try and I’m happy to start here.”

Check it out below, and catch PinkPantheress live at the following:

FEBRUARY

20 – Dublin @ 3Olympia

22 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz

23 – London @ Alexandra Palace

27 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso

28 – Paris @ Élysée Montmartre

MARCH

1 – Berlin @ Huxleys