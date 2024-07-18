PinkPantheress doesn’t listen to albums: “I’m like, just listen to the songs”

Pop sensation PinkPantheress has revealed she doesn’t listen to albums, just songs.

The artist recently shared her perspective on albums during a Kids Take Over interview. In the chat, PinkPantheress revealed, “I don’t listen to albums. I just listen to songs. That’s why when it came to my own album, I was like, do people care about tracklisting?”

“I couldn’t believe it,” she continues. “When I saw people review my album, some people were like, ‘It’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, just listen to the songs.”

Earlier this year she also expressed her belief that “a song doesn’t need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion.”