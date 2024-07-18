PinkPantheress doesn’t listen to albums: “I’m like, just listen to the songs”

"When it came to my own album, I was like, do people care about tracklisting"

Pop sensation PinkPantheress has revealed she doesn’t listen to albums, just songs.

The artist recently shared her perspective on albums during a Kids Take Over interview. In the chat, PinkPantheress revealed, “I don’t listen to albums. I just listen to songs. That’s why when it came to my own album, I was like, do people care about tracklisting?”

“I couldn’t believe it,” she continues. “When I saw people review my album, some people were like, ‘It’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, just listen to the songs.”

Earlier this year she also expressed her belief that “a song doesn’t need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion.”

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Chappell Roan has "pumped the breaks on anything to make me more known"
Features
Sports Team are cruising back in style: "We changed pretty much everything, we even added a sax"
Music News
Donald Glover explains why he's retiring Childish Gambino: "I don't need to build in this way anymore"
READ MORE