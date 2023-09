PinkPantheress has released a new single, ‘Mosquito’.

The track follows on from her recent Destroy Lonely collab ‘Turn Your Phone Off’, as well as ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt.2’ and ‘Angel’, which is taken from ‘Barbie The Album’.

Speaking on the track, PinkPantheress states: “After a long wait my favourite song is coming out to the public, I’m so excited for you guys to hear something different from me in form of this song.”

Check it out below.