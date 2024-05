PinkPantheress has released a new single, ‘Turn it up’.

Out now via Warner Records UK, the track was inspired by Selena’s ‘Dreaming of You’, as she narrates the journey of the song’s protagonist, Maria, and her love interest.

PinkPantheress says: “Super excited to share my first release of 2024, turn it up, so proud to pay homage to a beautiful song and I hope the people love it too.”

Check it out below, and catch her live at Field Day this summer.