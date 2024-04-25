Pip Blom have announced a new nine-track remix EP featuring reworks of songs from their latest album

Pip Blom have announced a new nine-track remix EP.

‘Bobbie Remixes’ will be released digitally via Heavenly Recordings on Friday 23rd May, featuring reworkings of tracks from their third album, ‘Bobbie’.

They’ve also shared a remix of ‘Get Back’ courtesy of Manchester producer, and W.H. Lung member, Tom Sharkett, who says:

“After meeting the Pip Blom contingent and bumping into them over the past few years of touring (including a particularly late one in Amsterdam at afters Darek put us on to) it was great to finally remix one of their tunes. It was also a nice bit of synchronicity that they recorded the album at the same place we’d made our first two records. I loved the physicality of the new record and wanted to translate that into a Dark Italo/EBM thumper. ‘Get Back’ felt particularly raw and stood out to me most to remix. I could hear Pip’s vocal over an 1980s Belgium-adjacent bassline, and once I added in some harsh, industrial drum samples and the crunchy guitars from the original stems, we were away!”

Check it out below.