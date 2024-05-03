Pip Millett has announced a new EP for summer, ‘Tell Jimmy I’m Fine’

Pip Millett has announced a new EP for June, ‘Tell Jimmy I’m Fine’.

The news follows on from her recent drop ‘Better’ – which she’s performed in session for COLORS – and her EP ‘Tell Jimmy’, which arrived back in February and features her tracks ‘Eating Out (Feat. Rae Khalil) and ‘Fight You’, amongst others.

The two EPs mark first taste of new music since the release of Pip’s debut album, ‘When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know’.

Check out new single ‘Husband’ below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads: