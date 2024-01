Pip Millett has announced a new EP.

‘Tell Jimmy’ is set for release on 15th February, preceded by new single ‘Eating Out’, which features Rae Khalil.

The track marks first taste of new music since the release of Pip’s debut album, ‘When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know’.

Check out the new single below; the EP’s tracklisting reads:

Talk About Us

Fight You

Eating out ft. Rae Khalil

Miss You ft. Maverick Sabre

Tell Jimmy