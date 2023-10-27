piri & Tommy have dropped their “cutest” track yet, new love song ‘bluetooth’

piri & Tommy have dropped new single, ‘bluetooth’.

The track coincides with piri’s ‘extra hot’ UK tour, which kicks off in Glasgow next week and includes a night at London’s EartH Basement.

“bluetooth really feels like a new and improved iteration of the original piri & tommy vibe,” she explains. “it’s dreamy laid back love song over sunny drum and bass with brazilian guitars backed by a huge atmosphere built by layers of synths and vocals.

“tommy and i both really flexed our creative muscles with this one i think and we’re both super proud to have made this track 100% just coming from us. it’s entirely self produced, written, recorded and mixed!

“this is definitely the cutest song i’ve ever written and i’m super proud of every line. we really hope you get swept away into our dreamy gen z world with this track!! the bluetooth device has now paired successfully.”

Check it out below, and catch piri live at the following:

OCTOBER

31 Glasgow || King Tuts

NOVEMBER

01 Manchester || Academy 2

02 Bristol || SWX

03 Leeds || Project House

06 Nottingham || Rescue Rooms

07 London || EartH Basement