piri & Tommy have dropped their “cutest” track yet, new love song ‘bluetooth’

Catch piri on tour next week.

piri & Tommy have dropped new single, ‘bluetooth’.

The track coincides with piri’s ‘extra hot’ UK tour, which kicks off in Glasgow next week and includes a night at London’s EartH Basement.

“bluetooth really feels like a new and improved iteration of the original piri & tommy vibe,” she explains. “it’s dreamy laid back love song over sunny drum and bass with brazilian guitars backed by a huge atmosphere built by layers of synths and vocals.

“tommy and i both really flexed our creative muscles with this one i think and we’re both super proud to have made this track 100% just coming from us. it’s entirely self produced, written, recorded and mixed!

“this is definitely the cutest song i’ve ever written and i’m super proud of every line. we really hope you get swept away into our dreamy gen z world with this track!! the bluetooth device has now paired successfully.”

Check it out below, and catch piri live at the following:

OCTOBER
31 Glasgow || King Tuts

NOVEMBER
01 Manchester || Academy 2
02 Bristol || SWX
03 Leeds || Project House
06 Nottingham || Rescue Rooms
07 London || EartH Basement

