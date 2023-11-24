piri & Tommy have released a festive new track, ‘Christmas Time’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘bluetooth’, and piri’s ‘extra hot’ UK tour, which included a night at London’s EartH Basement.

The duo explain: “We decided that there isn’t enough Christmas dance music. ‘Christmas Time’ is the opposite of Mariah Carey, it’s ‘All You Want For Christmas Is Me’!

“We made this over two years, working on it each Christmas just at home from piri’s living room studio – it’s entirely produced, written, mixed and mastered by piri & Tommy, with AI-generated press shots. Hope you feel the festive love!”

Check it out below.