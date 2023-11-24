piri & Tommy have released a festive new track, ‘Christmas Time’

It's "the opposite of Mariah Carey, it’s ‘All You Want For Christmas Is Me’!" they explain.

piri & Tommy have released a festive new track, ‘Christmas Time’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘bluetooth’, and piri’s ‘extra hot’ UK tour, which included a night at London’s EartH Basement.

The duo explain: “We decided that there isn’t enough Christmas dance music. ‘Christmas Time’ is the opposite of Mariah Carey, it’s ‘All You Want For Christmas Is Me’!

“We made this over two years, working on it each Christmas just at home from piri’s living room studio – it’s entirely produced, written, mixed and mastered by piri & Tommy, with AI-generated press shots. Hope you feel the festive love!”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Rachel Chinouriri has released an acoustic version of her homesick single 'The Hills'
Music News
Zara Larsson has shared two new holiday tracks from her upcoming EP, 'Memory Lane' and 'Winter Song'
Music News
Deyaz has released a song written for his little brother, 'Dylan'
READ MORE