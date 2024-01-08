Pissed Jeans have announced a new album, ‘Half Divorced’

Check out their new single 'Moving On'.
Pissed Jeans have announced a new album, ‘Half Divorced’.

Their sixth full-length will be released on 1st March via Sub Pop, with the news arriving alongside new single ‘Moving On’. They’re also going to tour the record this spring, with a handful of UK and Ireland shows in the mix.

The details are:

MARCH
30 EartH (AKA Hackney Arts Centre), London, United Kingdom
31 Manchester Punk Festival, Manchester, United Kingdom

APRIL
02 Stereo, Glasgow, United Kingdom
03 Whelan’s, Dublin 2, Ireland
04 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, United Kingdom

