Pissed Jeans have released a new single, ‘Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars In Debt’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘Half Divorced’. Their sixth full-length will be released on 1st March via Sub Pop, accompanied by a tour of the record this spring, with a handful of UK and Ireland shows in the mix.

The details are:

MARCH

30 EartH (AKA Hackney Arts Centre), London, United Kingdom

31 Manchester Punk Festival, Manchester, United Kingdom

APRIL

02 Stereo, Glasgow, United Kingdom

03 Whelan’s, Dublin 2, Ireland

04 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, United Kingdom