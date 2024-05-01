Pixey has announced her debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’: “It’s the final form of years of trying to prove myself”

Liverpool-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Pixey has announced her highly anticipated debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’, out 2nd August via Chess Club Records, and has shared the album’s title track.

Premiering last night with Sian Eleri on BBC Radio 1, title track ‘Million Dollar Baby’ is a high-octane cut of anthemic pop written in just one day in Liverpool. The track comes with a video directed by Daniel Pattman of Say Goodnight Films (Fontaines D.C., Wasia Project, Nieve Ella). “‘Million Dollar Baby’ was born from a conversation I had with a girl in LA who was desperate for notoriety,” Pixey explains. “The track is satirical at its heart, narrating the absurdity of chasing fame and sugar-coated ambition. It reflects a lot of truths I realised while writing the album. The performative nature of the music industry often peddles illusions, and real fulfilment comes from writing the music itself.”

‘Million Dollar Baby’ is Pixey’s most accomplished and ambitious pop project to date, written between her bedroom in Liverpool and studios in London over the course of a year and a half. Self-produced by Pixey herself, alongside Tom McFarland (Jungle, Olivia Dean, Alfie Templeman) and Rich Turvey (Rachel Chinouriri, Blossoms, The Coral), the record follows her journey of self-discovery as an artist and shedding the illusions surrounding it. Combining her love for 90s breakbeats with her pop prowess and skill as a producer, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ samples and interpolates some of her favourite tracks to not only bridge the gap between old sounds and new, but to craft an entirely new sound altogether. “This album is more than just music to me,” she says, “it’s the final form of years of trying to prove myself. I’ve always felt as if I’m so close to something but never quite there. This is the story the album tells; navigating the perception of myself through the male gaze, whilst also trying to take some power back and form my truest identity. The sentiment of the album is this: the path to fulfilment isn’t a performance for others but instead, is a journey of becoming your authentic self.”

Alongside the album announcement, Pixey has also revealed a series of headline tour dates in September, which includes performances in London, Leeds, Glasgow, and her hometown Liverpool.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

25 Lower Third, London

26 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

27 King Tuts, Glasgow

28 Arts Club, Liverpool

‘Million Dollar Baby’ tracklist:

Man Power

Million Dollar Baby

The Thrill Of It

Best Friend

Damage

Give A Little Of Your Love

Love Like Heaven

Bring Back The Beat

Oxygen

The War In My Mind