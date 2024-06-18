Pixey has shared a new debut album cut, “northern soul throwback” tune ‘Bring Back The Beat’

Pixey has shared a new single, ‘Bring Back The Beat’.

It’s a cut from the Liverpool-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist’s upcoming debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’, out 2nd August via Chess Club Records.

She says: “‘Bring Back The Beat’ is a very special song to me on this album. I wanted it to sound like a northern soul throwback, a call to move and feel the music. A lot of the singles are more pop heavy, so this track is a nod to my love of sampledelia.”

Check out the new track below, and catch Pixey on tour later this year:

SEPTEMBER

25 Lower Third, London

26 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

27 King Tuts, Glasgow

28 Arts Club, Liverpool