Pixey has shared her new track ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’, a “heartfelt plea for love”

Liverpool-based up-and-comer Pixey has released a new track, ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’.

It’s taken from her upcoming debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’, set for release on 2nd August via Chess Club Records, and was written, produced, and performed entirely by Pixey herself.

Discussing the new song, Pixey says: “I’m not one to write about romantic love usually – I often find it’s been written about far too much, but I actually found myself drawn towards this sentiment when I was writing over the instrumental of this song to try and make sense of feelings I had at the time (which doesn’t happen very often).”

She adds: “I pitched an old royalty free sample in Ableton and threw a drum loop over the top, then went in and added hi-hats, midi synth and programmed strings. It nods to William Onyeabor’s ‘Atomic Bomb’, a track that sparked my initiation into music. This song is a heartfelt plea for love, beautifully uncomplicated.”

Of the album, Pixey explains: “This album is more than just music to me, it’s the final form of years of trying to prove myself. I’ve always felt as if I’m so close to something but never quite there. This is the story the album tells; navigating the perception of myself through the male gaze, whilst also trying to take some power back and form my truest identity. The sentiment of the album is this: the path to fulfilment isn’t a performance for others but instead, is a journey of becoming your authentic self.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Million Dollar Baby’, Pixey will be performing a series of in-store dates, including appearances at Rough Trade West in London and an album launch party at Jacaranda in Liverpool. She is also set to embark on a headline tour in September, which includes shows at London’s Lower Third on the 25th and Liverpool’s Arts Club on the 28th.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

2 Jacaranda, Liverpool, UK

5 Reflex, Newcastle, UK

6 Vinyl Whistle, Leeds, UK

7 Rough Trade West, London, UK

SEPTEMBER

25 Lower Third, London, UK

26 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK

27 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

28 Arts Club, Liverpool, UK

OCTOBER

5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester, UK