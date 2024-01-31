Pixey has dropped a new 90s-influenced single, ‘The Thrill Of It’

Pixey has released a new single, ‘The Thrill Of It’.

Her first-ever completely self-produced track, it’s set to feature on a new project coming later this year via Chess Club Records.

“‘The Thrill Of It’ was the first time I felt like I had processed the experience enough to actually write about it,” she notes. “The song reflects a time in my life where I was confined to recovery whilst my friends were living their own lives carefree. I was struggling with the paradox of being young and unable to keep up with the pace, whilst other people my age were pushing their bodies to the brink, just for the sheer joy of it.

“Although the track moves into the pop realm more than my previous work, it’s still heavily influenced by some of my favourite 90s tunes, not just lyrically but also with the heavy vocal delay. It’s an invitation to dance, but more than anything I’d love for the listener to just feel each beat as the chance to forget their struggles and simply feel the thrill.”

Check it out below.