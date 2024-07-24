Pixies have announced a new album, ‘The Night the Zombies Came’

Pixies have announced their tenth studio album, ‘The Night the Zombies Came’.

Set for release on 25th October via BMG, the new record marks the band’s first release since 2022’s ‘Doggerel’ and features 13 new tracks.

Songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Black Francis describes the album as cinematic, saying, “Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie.”

The album’s themes range from Druidism and apocalyptic shopping malls to mediaeval-themed restaurants and 12th-century poetic forms. The band have also released a new song, ‘Chicken’.

The full tracklisting for ‘The Night the Zombies Came’ is as follows:

1 Primrose

2 You’re So Impatient

3 Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

4 Chicken

5 Hypnotised

6 Johnny Good Man

7 Motoroller

8 I Hear You Mary

9 Oyster Beds

10 Mercy Me

11 Ernest Evans

12 Kings of the Prairie

13 The Vegas Suite

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqE5cTNkVYY

The announcement comes amid a busy touring schedule for Pixies; the band will return to the UK and Ireland in August.

AUGUST

20 Academy, Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]

21 Piece Hall, Halifax, UK [SOLD OUT]

23 All Points East, London, UK [FESTIVAL]

24 Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK [FESTIVAL]

27 Galway Airport, Galway, Ireland

28 Custom House Square, Belfast, UK [SOLD OUT]

29 RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland