PJ Harvey and Tom Jones have joined the line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

The summer event series will see them perform on 20th August and 12th July respectively, alongside further headline spots from Loyle Carner, Pixies, Fatboy Slim and more. Tickets for both shows go on general sale on Friday 1st December.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, comments: “What can I say about the legend that is Sir Tom! Due to popular demand I’m over the moon that he has agreed to come back to our wonderful Piece Hall. His incredibly special, sold-out gig here in 2022 was a highlight of the season and I can’t wait to hear his beautiful voice breathing life into our iconic courtyard again next year.

“PJ Harvey is one of my personal favourites. From her powerful, extensive back catalogue to her current releases, this inspirational and widely respected performer remains firmly at the top of her game. Fans are in for a real treat when this critically acclaimed and multi award winning musician takes to the stage in our stunning venue.”

The event’s line-up reads:

JUNE

16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

30 TOM ODELL

JULY

9 LOYLE CARNER

12 TOM JONES

AUGUST

2 RICHARD ASHCROFT

8 JESS GLYNNE

10 McFLY

13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

20 PJ HARVEY

21 PIXIES

24 FATBOY SLIM