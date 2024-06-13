Placebo to release new documentary ‘This Search for Meaning’, featuring Robbie Williams, Self Esteem, Joe Talbot, Shirley Manson and more

Placebo are set to release a new documentary, ‘This Search For Meaning’.

The film delves into the themes and ideas present in Placebo’s music, tracing their development both as a band and individuals since their rise in the 1990s. ‘This Search For Meaning,’ directed by Scottish filmmaker Oscar Sansom, promises to offer a deep dive into pressing contemporary issues such as surveillance, sexuality, addiction, and the environmental crisis through a blend of new interviews and performances.

The documentary features conversations with Placebo members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal, alongside insights from notable figures like Shirley Manson of Garbage, Robbie Williams, Joe Talbot from IDLES and Self Esteem.

‘This Search For Meaning’ also includes unique performances of new tracks from Placebo’s recent album ‘Never Let Me Go’, recorded at the iconic Twickenham Film Studios. This new material is interwoven with archival footage and previously unreleased content from the band’s extensive career, highlighting their collaboration with David Bowie and his lasting impact on their work.