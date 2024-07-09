Tommy Lefroy have shared the video for their latest single, ‘Girlhood, Godhood’

Tommy Lefroy have unveiled the music video for their latest single ‘Girlhood, Godhood’, released via LAB Records. The track follows their recent return with ‘Garden’ last month.

‘Girlhood, Godhood’ begins with a delicate introduction before building to a crescendo, mirroring the song’s lyrical themes. The duo, comprising Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, write, record, and produce all of their material.

Speaking about the new single, Tommy Lefroy said: “This song started as a conversation in trust; the concession of a story that was very hard to tell. It’s about feeling objectified and taken advantage of, feeling discarded and voiceless. It’s about a trauma many can speak to, and the isolation that endures when that experience is called into question. The title, Girlhood, Godhood, is in reference to this feeling – so beautifully encapsulated in the last lines of a poem called “Churching” by Kristin Chang. “Godhood is just / like girlhood: a begging to be believed.”

Tommy Lefroy are currently finalising a new project, with details to be announced in the coming months. The band have also revealed a series of UK and European headline tour dates for September 2024.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

12 Oran More, Glasgow, UK

14 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

16 Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

18 The Garage, London, UK

20 Les Etoiles, Paris, France

22 Yuca, Cologne, Germany

23 Kavka, Antwerp, Belgium

24 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 Badehaus, Berlin, Germany

27 Hybrydy, Warsaw, Poland

29 Futurum Music Bar, Prague, Czech Republic