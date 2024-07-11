Polly Money’s new single ‘Anything’ explores imposter syndrome after touring with The 1975

'Anything' is her first new single since 2021.

Polly Money, live guitarist and backing vocalist for The 1975, has released her new single ‘Anything’.

It’s an autobiographical track exploring the imposter syndrome she experienced while performing on arena tours with the band. During this time, she performed at prestigious venues including London’s O2 Arena, Madison Square Garden in New York, and even an F1 track in São Paulo.

Reflecting on her whirlwind experience, Money says, “It felt so far away and then suddenly it was happening on a regular basis.”

Check out the single below.

