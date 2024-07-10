Pom Poko are previewing their new album ‘Champion’, with their latest single, ‘My Family’

Norwegian art-rock quartet Pom Poko have shared a new single ‘My Family’, accompanied by a video featuring footage from their tours.

It’s taken from their upcoming album ‘Champion’, from which we’ve already heard three cuts: the title track, ‘Growing Story’, and ‘Go’. The new single ‘My Family’ comes with a video edited by the band’s friend Chris Helberg, and showcases footage captured by the band over years of touring using a GoPro camera.

Commenting on the track, Pom Poko said: “Our label boss and trusted mentor Simon Raymonde called this track our ‘Green Day track’, and I guess this is the most anthemic chorus we’ve ever made. The craziness in the rest of the track hopefully balances it out. Lyrically the song is about wanting a family and then discovering you can choose what a family is to you.”

In addition to the album announcement and new single, Pom Poko have revealed plans for an in-store live performance at London’s Rough Trade East. The event is scheduled for Wednesday 14th August, two days before the album’s official release on 16th August.