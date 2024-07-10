Pom Poko are previewing their new album ‘Champion’, with their latest single, ‘My Family’

The Norwegian quartet's third album is set for release on 16th August via Bella Union.

Norwegian art-rock quartet Pom Poko have shared a new single ‘My Family’, accompanied by a video featuring footage from their tours.

It’s taken from their upcoming album ‘Champion’, from which we’ve already heard three cuts: the title track, ‘Growing Story’, and ‘Go’. The new single ‘My Family’ comes with a video edited by the band’s friend Chris Helberg, and showcases footage captured by the band over years of touring using a GoPro camera.

Commenting on the track, Pom Poko said: “Our label boss and trusted mentor Simon Raymonde called this track our ‘Green Day track’, and I guess this is the most anthemic chorus we’ve ever made. The craziness in the rest of the track hopefully balances it out. Lyrically the song is about wanting a family and then discovering you can choose what a family is to you.”

In addition to the album announcement and new single, Pom Poko have revealed plans for an in-store live performance at London’s Rough Trade East. The event is scheduled for Wednesday 14th August, two days before the album’s official release on 16th August.

