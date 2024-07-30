Pom Pom Squad announce new album ‘Mirror starts moving without me’ and share single ‘Spinning’

Pom Pom Squad have announced their new album ‘Mirror Starts Moving Without Me’, set for release on 25th October via City Slang Records.

The band have unveiled the new single ‘Spinning’ alongside the album announcement. Frontperson Mia Berrin said of the track, “The song represents a moment when I was learning to cope with painful memories of the past and how they’ve shaped my future. In accepting them, I’ve been able to find more freedom and forgiveness within myself.”

A music video for ‘Spinning’, directed by Berrin and Benjamin Lieber, has also been released, with Berrin explaining: “A lot of the lyrics on the album have to do with watching/analyzing yourself, so I knew I wanted to create a surveillance room setup for something. It turned out to be a really fun home-base for the ‘Spinning’ video.”

The album was previously teased with the release of ‘Downhill’. Berrin explained, “I was thinking a lot about the push-pull between those opposing sides of my personality. Sometimes being ambitious feels like being self-destructive and I wanted to explore the line between the two.”

Discussing the album title, Berrin said, “The album title is inspired by a horror movie trope and relates to the uncanny feeling of seeing yourself reflected — both literally and figuratively. It was my most challenging creative experience to date and a true labor of love.”

On her creative process, Berrin added, “I took a lot of inspiration from my younger self on this album. I wanted to get back in touch with my creative roots. After hitting a particularly rough bout of writer’s block, I challenged myself to make a playlist of my all-time favorite songs from childhood to adulthood. It was healing in a way I didn’t expect! Before we went into the studio I made my bandmates and Cody do the same, then we all listened to each other’s and had a long conversation about them. Through the sessions for Mirror we were all pulling references from our collective playlists more than anything else.”

The tracklist for ‘Mirror Starts Moving Without Me’ is as follows:

1. Downhill

2. Spinning

3. Street Fighter

4. Everybody’s Moving On

5. Villain

6. Running From Myself

7. Messages

8. Montauk

9. Doll Song

10. Tarot Interlude

11. The Tower