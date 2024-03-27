Pond are back with a new album, ‘Stung!’

Pond have announced their new album ‘Stung!’.

The band’s tenth record is set for release on 21st June via Spinning Top Records, preceded by new single ‘(I’m) Stung’.

“I wrote most of this while mowing someone’s lawn,” they explain. “I went home and put my fingers on the piano and pretty much played the base of it first go. This is a very rare and special treat and buoyed me for weeks. It’s funny because I had a mad crush on someone, and they dropped me like a sack of shit and this song just flew down and clocked me right in the forehead and I felt totally better. Then Gin and Gum added all their magic – cool sounds, passing chords..

“It’s about being totally pathetically stung by someone and just having to be cool with it being unrequited. Being resilient, accepting that you are a bit of a goose, but life goes on.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: