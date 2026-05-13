'Through The Heather' is the latest offering from Pond, lifted from the Australian outfit's upcoming eleventh record 'Terrestrials'.



Arriving via the group's self-run imprint Mangovision, the album has already been previewed by its title cut alongside 'Two Hands'. This latest taste came together while drummer James 'Gin' Ireland tinkered with Ableton during a European run last year, with the finished piece pairing soft, shimmering guitar work with a hazy synth melody.



Speaking about the track, frontman Nicholas Allbrook said: "Sometimes rock and roll is a glamorous game baby, but mainly it isn't. Funny that such a beautiful, melancholic, searching song was born surrounded by chip packets and track pants in a van full of filthy pigs."



Allbrook added: "We had so much fun making the spring reverb thunderclaps, giving the spring a cheeky little pinch to make it go BOOM, looking out over the Indian ocean from our porch/studio in Seabird while MasterChef played silently in the corner. Let that be a lesson to all you young rockers ok? Can't get too inspiring ya know. Gotta keep a lid on it. Chucking on the telly or making a samwich or having a nap should do it."



'Terrestrials' arrives as the follow-up to 2024's 'Stung!', which itself succeeded 2021's '9'. Its full running order is: 'Skyworks', 'Casuarina', 'Through The Heather', 'Two Hands', 'Roebuck Plains', 'The Fatal Shore', 'Tourmaline', 'Terrestrials', 'Personal Hell' and 'Nashville (I'm Dying)'.



A stretch of North American shows is also lined up across the summer, with selected dates serving as support for Djo.



The dates in full read:



JULY

10 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

14 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

17 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

21 Thompson's Point, Portland, ME

23 Artpark Amphitheatre, Lewiston, NY

24 Concert Hall, Toronto, Ont

31 Allianz Amphitheatre at the Riverfront, Richmond, VA



AUGUST

6 Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

27 Metro Chicago, Chicago, IL

29 Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN



SEPTEMBER

3 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

7 Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

12 Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

16 Mohawk Outdoor, Austin, TX

18 Studio at the Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

22 The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA

