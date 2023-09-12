Poppy has released ‘Motorbike’ from her upcoming new album, ‘Zig’

Her new album is due in October.
Photo Credit: Angelo Kritikos

Poppy has released a new single, ‘Motorbike’.

It’s the latest cut from her recently-announced new album, ‘Zig’. Set to arrive on 27th October via Sumerian Records, the album follows up on 2000’s ‘I Disagree’, 2021’s ‘Flux’ and last year’s EP ‘Stagger’.

Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long-term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, the record has already been teased by ‘Knockoff’.

Check out the new single below.

Catch Poppy on tour:

SEPTEMBER
13 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
14 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
15 Toronto, ON – HISTORY

