Poppy has released ‘Motorbike’ from her upcoming new album, ‘Zig’

Poppy has released a new single, ‘Motorbike’.

It’s the latest cut from her recently-announced new album, ‘Zig’. Set to arrive on 27th October via Sumerian Records, the album follows up on 2000’s ‘I Disagree’, 2021’s ‘Flux’ and last year’s EP ‘Stagger’.

Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long-term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, the record has already been teased by ‘Knockoff’.

Check out the new single below.

Catch Poppy on tour:

SEPTEMBER

13 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

14 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

15 Toronto, ON – HISTORY