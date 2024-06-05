Poppy has released a new single, ‘New Way Out’.

It follows on from the recent Dork cover star’s new album, ‘Zig’, which came out last year via Sumerian Records. The album follows up on 2000’s ‘I Disagree’, 2021’s ‘Flux’ and last year’s EP ‘Stagger’.

A press release explains: “This track masterfully blends hard-hitting rock with captivating industrial pop, highlighting Poppy’s dynamic vocals. Her seamless transition from pleading clean singing to passionate screams brings to life the song’s message of self-growth and pulling oneself back from the edge, especially in the powerful chorus: “cause they push to pull me down, and I’m forced to face who I’ve become, the silence screams so loud, I caught myself before the bottom… I need a new way, give me a new way out.””

Check out the new single below.