Porches has released a new single and video, ‘Itch’.

It’s a track from his upcoming new album ‘Shirt’, which follows on from ‘All Day Gentle Hold !’ and is set for release on 13th September. The record also features recent tracks ‘Joker’ and ‘Rag’.

Ahead of his October tour of the UK and Europe in support of the full-length, he has also confirmed a solo show for London’s Sebright Arms on 11th July.

Check out the new single below.