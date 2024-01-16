Porij have announced their debut album, ‘Teething’.

The full-length is set for release 26th April via Play It Again Sam Records, teased by new single ‘My Only Love’.

The band say of the track: “I went to see ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ at the National Theatre and was completely struck by a moment in the closing monologue which has the line “Dancing with eyes half-closed because to open them would break the spell.” This felt so fitting to how I was immediately dealing with the conflict I was experiencing. The power of succumbing to denial felt particularly inviting.

“Over time the lyrics settled and this song anchors on the thoughts in the bridge saying ‘I don’t know if this will be my forever love but it’s my only love for now’. It’s easy to put pressure on a long term relationship but through this song I remembered to enjoy each moment and not take things too seriously.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1 – Marmite

2 – Unpredictable

3 – Don’t Talk To Me

4 – Endlessly Waiting

5 – My Only Love

6 – Ghost

7 – Stranger

8 – Sweet Risk

9 – Gutter Punch

10 – You Should Know Me

11 – Slow Down