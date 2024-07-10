Porij team up with Elkka for new single ‘Stranger’

The collaboration follows their sold-out UK tour and acclaimed album 'Teething'.

Porij have released a new single titled ‘Stranger’, featuring acclaimed producer and DJ Elkka.

The track follows the success of their recent album ‘Teething’, which was co-produced by the band and David Wrench, known for his work with Frank Ocean, The xx, and Young Fathers. The band have recently completed a sold-out UK tour, including a performance at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Elkka shared her thoughts on collaborating for ‘Stranger’: “The vocals and the lyrics captivated me straight away. Queer music and queer stories told through pop…it’s my dream come true so instantly wanted to put my spin on it!”

The release of ‘Stranger’ comes on the heels of Porij’s recent performance at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, further cementing their growing reputation in the music scene.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
niina has dropped a new single, 'girls just wanna have fun'
Music News
illuminati hotties have shared the title-track from upcoming new album 'Power'
Features
The Get Up Kids' classic 'Something to Write Home About' at 25: "People often ask me if I'm sick of these songs. And I'm not. I'm just sick of rehearsing them"
READ MORE