Porij team up with Elkka for new single ‘Stranger’

Porij have released a new single titled ‘Stranger’, featuring acclaimed producer and DJ Elkka.

The track follows the success of their recent album ‘Teething’, which was co-produced by the band and David Wrench, known for his work with Frank Ocean, The xx, and Young Fathers. The band have recently completed a sold-out UK tour, including a performance at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Elkka shared her thoughts on collaborating for ‘Stranger’: “The vocals and the lyrics captivated me straight away. Queer music and queer stories told through pop…it’s my dream come true so instantly wanted to put my spin on it!”

The release of ‘Stranger’ comes on the heels of Porij’s recent performance at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, further cementing their growing reputation in the music scene.