Porij have released a new debut album teaser single, ‘Ghost’

The band's debut album is coming this spring.
Photo credit: Jesse Glazzard

Porij have released a new single, ‘Ghost’.

It’s a track from the band’s imminent debut album, ‘Teething’. The full-length is set for release 26th April via Play It Again Sam Records, and has already been teased by recent singles ‘My Only Love’ and ‘Unpredictable’.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1 – Marmite
2 – Unpredictable
3 – Don’t Talk To Me
4 – Endlessly Waiting
5 – My Only Love
6 – Ghost
7 – Stranger
8 – Sweet Risk
9 – Gutter Punch
10 – You Should Know Me
11 – Slow Down

