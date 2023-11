Porij have released a new single, ‘You Should Know Me’.

The track is their first for Play It Again Sam, and billed as the first taste of what to expect over the next 12 months.

“The most balls to the walls tune on this record,” the foursome explain. “This song sonically and lyrically is all about bravado. It explores the moments of anticipation before something could happen.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at The Royal Albert Hall with Little Dragon on 22nd November.