Porridge Radio have unveiled their new album, ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Porridge Radio have announced their fourth album, ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’.

Set for release on 18th October via Secretly Canadian, the band have also shared the lead single, ‘Sick of the Blues’, alongside a live video from their recent performance at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

The new album is described as a coming-of-age moment, inspired by burnout, the music industry, heartbreak, and band leader Dana Margolin‘s artistic journey. Margolin explains, “Almost all the songs started out as poems. In a poem, though, you can’t hide.”

Speaking about the album’s themes, Margolin says, “A lot of this album is about a more frenetic and desperate kind of love. It is about completely losing my sense of self in one relationship, and the deep residue of insecurity and pain that lingered and clouded a new relationship.”

The lead single, ‘Sick of the Blues’, explores the process of healing from heartbreak. Margolin elaborates, “‘Sick Of The Blues’ is about being heartbroken and taking back some joy, remembering that you’re the source of your own happiness, not someone else, even when you’re hurt and left with a hole in your heart. After being messed around enough, you just want to take back control.”

Porridge Radio have also announced a nine-date UK tour, alongside European and North American dates. Tickets go on sale on 2nd August at 10AM local time.

AUGUST

8 St Mary Le Strand, London, UK (Dana Margolin Solo)

OCTOBER

31 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FR

NOVEMBER

1 Les Rockomotives, Vendôme, FR

2 Les Indisciplinées, Lorient, FR

7 Whelan’s, Dublin, IE

18 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

19 Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

20 Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

22 Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK

23 Newcastle University SU, Newcastle, UK

25 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

26 Electric Brixton, London, UK

29 Lido, Margate, UK

30 Chalk, Brighton, UK

DECEMBER

2 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

3 Botanique, Brussels, BE

5 Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

9 Knust, Hamburg, DE

10 Columbia Theater, Berlin, DE

11 Futurum, Prague, CZ

12 Flex, Vienna, AT

14 Manufaktur, Schorndorf, DE

15 Mascotte, Zurich, CH

17 Rotondes, Luxembourg City, LU

18 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, DE

19 Artheater, Cologne, DE

JANUARY

23 The Atlantis, Washington, DC

24 The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

25 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

26 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

28 The Garrison, Toronto, ON

30 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

31 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN

FEBRUARY

4 Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

5 The Chapel, Seattle, WA

7 Independent, San Francisco, CA

9 Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA