Porter Robinson has shared ‘Kitsune Maison Freestyle’, the fourth single from his album ‘SMILE! :D’

He was on the cover of Dork earlier this year, you know.

Porter Robinson has released his new track ‘Kitsune Maison Freestyle’.

It’s the fourth single from his upcoming third studio album ‘SMILE! :D’, set for release on 26th July via MOM+POP, following ‘Cheerleader’, ‘Knock Yourself Out XD’, and ‘Russian Roulette’.

On 18th July, Robinson surprised fans with a pop-up event at the Maison Kitsuné store in Los Angeles, where he gave away 100 pieces from his personal designer wardrobe, valued at approximately $50,000. The event drew over a thousand fans to Sunset Boulevard.

Speaking about the collaboration, Robinson said, “I’ve always loved Kitsuné and I feel that it’s an extremely underrated brand that’s primed for a nostalgic revival.”

Check out the new single below.

