Porter Robinson has shared ‘Kitsune Maison Freestyle’, the fourth single from his album ‘SMILE! :D’

Porter Robinson has released his new track ‘Kitsune Maison Freestyle’.

It’s the fourth single from his upcoming third studio album ‘SMILE! :D’, set for release on 26th July via MOM+POP, following ‘Cheerleader’, ‘Knock Yourself Out XD’, and ‘Russian Roulette’.

On 18th July, Robinson surprised fans with a pop-up event at the Maison Kitsuné store in Los Angeles, where he gave away 100 pieces from his personal designer wardrobe, valued at approximately $50,000. The event drew over a thousand fans to Sunset Boulevard.

Speaking about the collaboration, Robinson said, “I’ve always loved Kitsuné and I feel that it’s an extremely underrated brand that’s primed for a nostalgic revival.”

Check out the new single below.