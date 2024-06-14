Porter Robinson toys with oblivion on his new single, ‘Russian Roulette’

Porter Robinson has released ‘Russian Roulette’ from his upcoming new album.

“I’m always toying with and entertaining the idea of oblivion, of career suicide, of disappearing,” he says of the track. “In ‘Russian Roulette’, I’m trying to reconcile those fantasies against the real responsibilities that hang over me. And then it gets dark, and light all at the same time.”

Scheduled for release on 26th July, ‘SMILE! :D’ will be available across a variety of physical formats, including a ‘SMILE! 😀 Deluxe Box Set’. The special edition comes in a custom-designed reusable carrying case and features the double LP on opaque pink vinyl, an exclusive 7″ vinyl of the single ‘Cheerleader’, a unique lyric and photo booklet, and a collectable album art print.

He’s not long announced a new tour, including a few UK shows, too – catch him in London and Manchester next spring”

MARCH 2025

06 London – O2 Academy Brixton

07 Manchester – Albert Hall

Check out the new single below.