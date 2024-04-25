Porter Robinson has revealed his third studio album, ‘SMILE! :D’

Porter Robinson has revealed plans for the release of his third studio album, ‘SMILE! :D’.

The news comes alongside a new single, ‘Knock Yourself Out XD’, marking Porter’s transition into a “new pop era”. The track is accompanied by a video directed by Uncanny and creatively directed by Bradley & Pablo.

Scheduled for release on 26th July, ‘SMILE! :D’ will be available across a variety of physical formats, including a ‘SMILE! 😀 Deluxe Box Set’. The special edition comes in a custom-designed reusable carrying case and features the double LP on opaque pink vinyl, an exclusive 7″ vinyl of the single ‘Cheerleader’, a unique lyric & photo booklet, and a collectable album art print. The first 500 prints will be signed by Robinson, with the first 2,000 being hand-numbered.

You can check out new single ‘Knock Yourself Out XD’ below.