Porter Robinson has announced a new album tour, including shows in London and Manchester

Porter Robinson has announced a new tour, including a few UK shows.

The run is in support of his third studio album ‘SMILE! :D’, news of which has just arrived alongside new single ‘Knock Yourself Out XD’, marking Porter’s transition into a “new pop era”.

The UK leg of the tour will visit:

MARCH 2025

06 London – O2 Academy Brixton

07 Manchester – Albert Hall

Tickets for the UK dates go on general on sale from Friday 3rd May.

Scheduled for release on 26th July, ‘SMILE! :D’ will be available across a variety of physical formats, including a ‘SMILE! 😀 Deluxe Box Set’. The special edition comes in a custom-designed reusable carrying case and features the double LP on opaque pink vinyl, an exclusive 7″ vinyl of the single ‘Cheerleader’, a unique lyric and photo booklet, and a collectable album art print. The first 500 prints will be signed by Robinson, with the first 2,000 being hand-numbered.

You can check out new single ‘Knock Yourself Out XD’ below.