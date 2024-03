Porter Robinson has released a new single, ‘Cheerleader’.

The track follows on from his 2014 debut album ‘Worlds’, and 2021’s ‘Nurture’, with a video directed by Hugh Mulhern and creative-directed by Bradley & Pablo.

He explains: “When I got back in the studio for ‘Cheerleader’, I asked: what would be something that people could love with zero context – just instantaneous, universal, explosive connection? ‘Cheerleader’ is my take on bottling that feeling.”

Check it out below.