Dirty Hit signee Pretty Sick has released a new six-track EP, ‘Streetwise’

New York bassist, vocalist/songwriter Pretty Sick has released a new EP.

Her first new music in almost two years, ‘Streetwise’ is out now via Dirty Hit, arriving alongside a video for new single ‘Violet’.

A press release explains: “Pairing dry-wit musings with experimental post-punk instrumentation, the six-track outing follows the release of singles ‘Streetwise’ and ‘Headliner’, serving as a compelling introduction to Pretty Sick’s new era as she prepares to release a full-length album later this year.”

Check out the new EP below; it follows on from her self-titled EP (2017), projects ‘Deep Divine’ (2020) and ‘Come Down’ (2021), and debut album ‘Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile’ (2022).