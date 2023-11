Primavera Sound Barcelona has announced its line-up for 2024.

The event has signed up Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Justice, Mitski, The National, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, Vampire Weekend, Arca, Beth Gibbons, Bikini Kill, Charli XCX, Clipse, Deftones, Jai Paul, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou, Rels B, Troye Sivan and loads more.

The weekend festival will take place from 30th May – 1st June at The Parc Del Fòrum, with tickets on sale from Friday 23rd November.