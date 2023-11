Primavera Sound Porto has announced its line-up for 2024.

The event has signed up Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, Justice, Mitski, The National, PJ Harvey, Amyl and the Sniffers, Ethel Cain, The Last Dinner Party and loads more.

The festival runs from 6th-8th June in Parque da Cidade. Primavera Sound Barcelona, meanwhile, will take place from 30th May – 1st June at The Parc Del Fòrum.