Priya Ragu has shared a new debut album cut, ‘Black Goose’

Priya Ragu has released a new single, ‘Black Goose’.

Following on from ‘Vacation’, it’s the latest cut from her debut album. Titled ‘Santhosam’, the Tamil word for happiness, it’s set to arrive on 20th October via Warner Records.

Recorded with her brother and producer Japhna Gold, it follows up on her mixtape ‘damnshestamil’.

“The album is my story of finding happiness,” Priya explains. “It helped me find my purpose in life. Maybe it will help others, too.”

Of the new single, she adds: “It is 2023 and we are crying and protesting about the same damn thing – we are screaming injustice as the seasons pass by. The people are injected with fear. The media is playing us against each other. The ruthless killing of innocent black people hurts our souls. As Tamil people who had to flee their home due to genocide, we feel their pain and we stand with them as we keep singing these songs, as we keep dancing together until we celebrate justice and freedom for all of us.”

Check out the single below.

The tracklisting for ‘Santhosam’ reads:

Ammama’s Note

School Me Like That

One Way Ticket

Hit The Bucket

Black Goose

Let Me Breathe

Vacation

Easy

Adalam Va!

Cornerstore

Uyiree

Power

Escape

Lovely Day

Mani Osai