Problem Patterns have dropped an assertive new single and video, ‘TERFs Out’

Problem Patterns have dropped a new single and video, ‘TERFs Out’.

It’s part of a series of teasers ahead of the Belfast punk band’s vital new album ‘Blouse Club’, set to arrive on 27th October via Alcopop! Records. The Problem Patterns Punk Trail sees the group share a DIY video for each track on the effort in the lead up, in an effort to give each of the record’s themes the space they deserve.

The band’s Alanah Smith says of ‘TERFs Out’: “We wrote this song three years ago, and unfortunately the hate campaign against the trans community has been increasing by a staggering rate, not least from a government that is meant to protect its citizens. This is moral panic, plain and simple, and it is history repeating itself.

“We are living at a time when the NHS is barely being held together, people are choosing between heating and feeding their families, food banks don’t have enough to offer, our water supply in Northern Ireland is in danger, and yet the people in power want to villainise a vulnerable minority (the same way they do with immigrants). Their priorities are totally messed up. Trans people make up less than 1% of the UK population and simply want to exist in peace. They deserve to grow old and be boring like the rest of us.

“We can be quite chaotic when we are performing live, but for this particular song we want everybody to hear exactly what we are saying, every last word. Our tour manager and collaborator Brendan Seamus was kind enough to let me use some of the footage he’s been filming of us over the past few years. The video’s main focus however needed to be the lyrics, loud and clear.”

Check it out below, and keep an eye out for more Problem Patterns videos.